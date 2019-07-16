Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Founders Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Carmignac Gestion Decreased Its Stake by $932,900 as Stock Value Declined

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 9,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,771 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 96,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $101.01. About 2.54 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 8.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.88 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Woodlands chemical co. to partner with Qatar on $8B Gulf Coast project – Houston Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons To Consider Phillips 66 Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch When Kinder Morgan Reports Its Q2 Results – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66: ‘Well Positioned For IMO 2020’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advisors holds 0.06% or 2,406 shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Lc holds 7,947 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 2.47 million shares. Cls Invests Ltd Llc accumulated 9,025 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Chemung Canal has 6,653 shares. Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,001 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 7,207 shares. St Germain D J Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 19,000 are held by Wisconsin Cap Ltd Com. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 11,435 shares. Richard C Young Ltd stated it has 50,521 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Oakworth Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 689 shares. Alabama-based Welch Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 57,745 shares to 160,212 shares, valued at $11.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 900,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.35 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 3,681 shares to 156,203 shares, valued at $31.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J M Smucker Co New (NYSE:SJM) by 22,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Ltd Co reported 81,926 shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 1.08M shares. Dillon Assocs Inc has 8,683 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.03% or 425,598 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Perritt Cap Management has invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 77,630 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2.93 million shares stake. Pioneer National Bank & Trust N A Or reported 3.33% stake. First Bancorporation And Tru Of Newtown holds 0.14% or 9,128 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt reported 10,067 shares. Leuthold Gp Lc reported 16,108 shares. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 2,818 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 9,878 shares. Of Virginia Va holds 251,964 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.3% or 18,556 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Buys Acacia Communications Perhaps Signaling A Change In Strategy; Buy Arista – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Signal Says Buy The Dip on this Blue Chip – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News for Jul 3, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.