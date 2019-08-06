Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Founders Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $880,436 as Stock Value Declined; Denali Advisors Has Upped Its Landstar System (LSTR) Stake by $4.98 Million

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 29.93 million shares traded or 38.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) by 371.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 45,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 58,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, up from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Landstar System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $106.96. About 365,730 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 2,600 were accumulated by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus. 5,648 are held by Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc). Blair William & Il holds 0.02% or 25,736 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 0.61% or 880,115 shares. Shelton has 0.01% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 324 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc holds 0.06% or 35,389 shares in its portfolio. Franklin has 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Raymond James Serv Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Numerixs Invest Tech holds 3,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Fincl Inc has 0.02% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 181,250 shares. D E Shaw & Company owns 34,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 63,485 shares. Denali Advsrs Lc reported 58,000 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 27,239 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (NYSE:WPC) by 60,700 shares to 124,700 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,800 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,580 shares to 14,979 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New by 41,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.12 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 2.71% or 595,470 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc invested in 161,756 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 3.16 million shares. Montag A And Associate invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.85% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 90,071 are owned by Tower Bridge Advsr. Bath Savings Tru Company invested in 0.24% or 20,726 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Communications accumulated 81,166 shares. Albert D Mason Inc holds 5,372 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Amer Grp owns 10.84M shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Acropolis Invest Management Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Flow Traders Us Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 4,840 shares in its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.23% or 15,232 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 63,646 shares.