Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Fishman Jay A LTD Lifted Holding; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Burney Co Cut Its Holding by $713,400

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 107.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 121,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 235,342 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71B, up from 113,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 7.53 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

Burney Co decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 2,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 24,118 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, down from 26,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 418,520 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed lauds U.S. arms sales push, sees foreign sales rising; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Gets $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Pact; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Inspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.59, REV VIEW $51.05 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 04/05/2018 – U.S. approves possible sale of military aircraft to Germany-Pentagon

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 29,106 shares to 88,560 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,278 shares, and has risen its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorp Division reported 16 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Co holds 1,080 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 5,711 were reported by Eqis Mgmt Inc. Beacon Fin Gru has 1,653 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Llc has 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,406 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd has invested 0.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Aull & Monroe Inv Mgmt Corporation accumulated 3,189 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Aspen stated it has 0.77% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Perkins Coie Trust owns 744 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle accumulated 42,770 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,306 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.36% or 1.87M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, American Asset Mngmt has 0.42% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,847 shares. Capital Int Invsts stated it has 1.20M shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin’s Lufkin, Texas, Facility Expands, Adds 125 New Jobs – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.93 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. $509,534 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 915 shares to 5,079 shares, valued at $410.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,100 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).