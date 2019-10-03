Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Edmp Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; Skylands Capital Has Trimmed Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake by $598,500 as Valuation Rose

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 4,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 15,740 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, down from 20,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $123.12. About 569,211 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 5,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 38,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 44,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 32.06 million shares traded or 69.47% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.73 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.83M for 5.79 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $727.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 101,625 shares to 353,875 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 154,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.