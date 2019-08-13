Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Stake by $330,349; Chickasaw Capital Management Raised Its Williams Cos (WMB) Holding by $5.16 Million as Stock Declined

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 184,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 13.61M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.81 million, up from 13.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 2.56M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 318,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.21M, up from 312,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 6.19 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 17,593 shares to 120,290 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,792 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Investments New York reported 1.53 million shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.63% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 937,774 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 77,630 shares. Anchor Llc accumulated 46,233 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Company has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advsrs Cap Management Limited Com has 1.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs, a West Virginia-based fund reported 23,593 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sather Financial Gru owns 4,146 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 309.36M shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Lc holds 12,721 shares. Torray Limited Liability Corp owns 2.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 389,326 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 36,702 shares. Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company has 6,471 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.