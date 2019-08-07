Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Cut Its Position as Stock Declined; Trellus Management Company Has Lifted Stake in Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) by $462,760

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 67.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 10,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $689.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 222,237 shares traded or 12.59% up from the average. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3; 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 63,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, down from 70,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 19.68 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.45 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,081 shares to 32,968 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Management invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 47,420 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Llc. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Natixis Limited Partnership invested in 1.31% or 2.77M shares. Cypress Capital Grp stated it has 79,175 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Lc invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kingfisher Ltd holds 48,507 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Northstar Inv Lc accumulated 222,510 shares. Altfest L J Communication holds 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 10,651 shares. Haverford has 1.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.03 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Somerset Tru Company has invested 3.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Regent Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 86,758 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt Inc holds 1.93% or 187,288 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 3.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,000 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

