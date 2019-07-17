Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Dodge & Cox Lowered Its Holding by $44.23 Million; Old Dominion Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by $507,375 as Stock Declined

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 834,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 31.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 billion, down from 32.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 11.50M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 12,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 27,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 8.08M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,695 shares to 7,910 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Us Div Eq (SCHD) by 6,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Adr (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Johnson Fin Gp accumulated 4,227 shares. Btim holds 126,344 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Thomas White Int Limited stated it has 10,888 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Or holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 98,301 shares. 6.70M were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% or 178,382 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). North Mngmt Corp owns 6,450 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fayez Sarofim And Communication invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lau Associate Lc accumulated 6,069 shares. Indiana-based Old Comml Bank In has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Waverton Investment Ltd owns 1.47% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 646,868 shares. Indiana-based First Merchants Corp has invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $482.90M for 28.62 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Microsoft, Netflix, eBay, Johnson & Johnson and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oilfield service companies beginning to raise prices, report says – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Ltd Llc holds 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 9,485 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd owns 541,652 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Prtn Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.45 million shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Lynch & Assoc In stated it has 148,439 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Chem Bankshares owns 152,685 shares. Mitchell Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 45,235 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 2.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Voya Investment Limited Com accumulated 0.65% or 5.36 million shares. Portland Glob Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,158 shares. 17,934 were accumulated by Sns Finance Grp Limited Co. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stock Yards State Bank & invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stoneridge Invest Lc holds 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 16,332 shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt owns 292,001 shares for 4.69% of their portfolio. Stanley owns 73,154 shares.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micro Focus International Plc by 81,672 shares to 36.14M shares, valued at $931.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.21 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Software platform maker Dynatrace files for IPO – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Computer Networking Industry Prospects Not So Bright – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.