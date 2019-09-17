Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Cypress Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $4.32 Million as Market Value Declined; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Decreased Stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) as Stock Price Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 154,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 230,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, down from 384,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 4.06M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 25,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 722,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.40M, down from 748,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $168.11. About 429,916 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Aiqudo Announces Global Voice Assistant Agreement with Motorola; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 22/03/2018 – Avigilon Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Motorola Solutions; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.01 billion activity. Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. sold $961.58 million worth of stock or 5.47M shares.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Motorola Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MSI) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Motorola Solutions to Begin Initial Commercial Deployment of CBRS Solution – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions Opens Innovation Center at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 68,380 shares to 149,771 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Gold Miners by 21,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 EPS, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $303.13 million for 23.09 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 42,356 shares to 72,195 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 94,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,207 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.73 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

