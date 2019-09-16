Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Connors Investor Services Lowered Stake; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Declined While Blue Edge Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 3,034 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.26 million, down from 3,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 8.29 million shares traded or 28.15% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 89,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 215,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.81 million, down from 305,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 12.05 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il reported 228,900 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. 18,177 are owned by Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 8,683 are held by Dillon And Associate. Arvest Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 1.3% or 348,601 shares. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.32% or 47,087 shares in its portfolio. King Wealth holds 6,637 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Limited Com invested in 38,775 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cim Invest Mangement owns 22,382 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Victory Mngmt accumulated 1.17M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset owns 3.97% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 496,148 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc stated it has 6,532 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Group Limited Co holds 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 6,555 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj &, a Japan-based fund reported 4.13 million shares. Indiana-based 1St Source State Bank has invested 0.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $754.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 9,690 shares to 213,640 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A T & T New by 85,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $285.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Emerging Marke (EEM) by 16 shares to 4,686 shares, valued at $201.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Doubleline Ttl Rtrn by 244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.25 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.