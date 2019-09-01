Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Calamos Wealth Management Boosted Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined While Graham Capital Management LP Has Cut by $3.64 Million Its Position

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 274.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 118,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 161,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, up from 43,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,626 shares to 33,481 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 631 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 121,374 shares to 265,958 shares, valued at $15.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rwt Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).