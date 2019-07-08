Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Cabot (CBT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Cabot-Wellington Cut Stake by $5.05 Million

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 20,137 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY REPORTS EUROPEAN LICENSING PACT WITH CABOT; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment System; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS, EBIT LOWER IN QTR THAN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER DUE TO LOWER VOLUMES AND PRICING IN MERCURY REMOVAL PRODUCTS; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro To Retire And Appoints Erica McLaughlin As Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro to Retire and Appoints Erica McLaughlin as Chief Financial; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Introduces Interactive Carbon Selection Tool for Sediment Remediation Applications; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 27/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Celebrates 30 Years of Success and Development in China

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 9,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 571,296 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.84M, down from 580,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 2.96M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,063 shares to 42,556 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWN) by 5,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 334,512 are owned by D E Shaw And Company. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 1.69M shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 4.44M shares. House Limited Liability reported 215,500 shares stake. Farmers & Merchants accumulated 262,805 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 33,191 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 2.84 million shares. Bailard Inc holds 382,626 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. National Asset Mgmt holds 0.53% or 77,851 shares. 595,470 were reported by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Finemark Bankshares Trust reported 442,183 shares stake. Brinker Incorporated reported 323,347 shares stake. 12,433 were accumulated by Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability. Glenview Bancorporation Dept invested in 196,334 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Corporation reported 139,547 shares.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.