Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Barometer Capital Management Has Raised Position; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1545.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 188,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 201,120 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79 million, up from 12,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 175,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.04M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 923,232 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va has 1.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Asset holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 100,672 shares. Aimz Limited Liability owns 81,926 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Alexandria Lc accumulated 0.42% or 53,881 shares. Wisconsin Mgmt Llc holds 41,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Limited reported 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company owns 8,700 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Meridian Counsel has 0.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability Com reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc stated it has 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alley Com Limited Liability Company has 82,214 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Company reported 426,458 shares. Independent has 22,400 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 42,670 shares. Quadrant Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,285 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 23,616 shares to 97,373 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Etf (VCR) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices Etf (IHI).

