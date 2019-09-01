Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Adams Asset Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $1.31 Million; As Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Valuation Declined, Third Avenue Management Trimmed by $12.83 Million Its Holding

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 24,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 113,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, down from 138,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 513,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 4.30 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.12M, down from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 4.44M shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Financial Advisors holds 0.24% or 20,437 shares in its portfolio. 4.69 million are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Company owns 6,284 shares. 17,985 were accumulated by Plancorp Ltd. Aspen Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 20,058 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc reported 5.36M shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 2,284 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 67,721 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 24.50 million shares. Covington Mgmt, California-based fund reported 276,428 shares. 11,244 are held by Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd. Grassi Invest holds 128,998 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.74 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 1.08 million shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Penobscot Investment Mgmt has 1.65% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CSCO, LB – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: CSCO, TRV – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric Stock Is a Better Buy Following Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) by 39,217 shares to 136,115 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Properties by 677,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tidewater Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Financial holds 102,560 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc stated it has 126,644 shares. New England Rech Inc has 0.29% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Arrow has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Macquarie Grp Inc Inc Ltd has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 22,978 were reported by Jane Street Ltd Co. Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Charter Com holds 8,791 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,128 shares stake. Bokf Na owns 45,815 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nomura Inc invested in 0.01% or 118,085 shares. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 15,265 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd accumulated 0% or 17,074 shares. 180,925 are owned by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Silvercrest Asset Management Llc invested in 0% or 12,948 shares.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $131.73 million for 36.54 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Strategic Value Investing: Book Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.