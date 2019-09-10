Cisco Systems Ce (CSCO) Stake Increased by Hexavest Inc; Majedie Asset Management LTD Lowered Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $1.33 Million as Shares Declined

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc Ce (CSCO) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 110,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.93 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc Ce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 9.41 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 47,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 269,660 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66 million, down from 317,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73B market cap company. The stock increased 5.84% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 2.52M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 236,245 shares to 273,379 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 880,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Gp holds 66,040 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 466,726 shares in its portfolio. Brown Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 36,324 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Fin Bancorporation And Trust holds 0.02% or 2,581 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Interest Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Nordea Mgmt Ab reported 6.73M shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 866 shares. Majedie Asset Ltd accumulated 0.54% or 269,660 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 101,512 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company has 968,767 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited accumulated 92,080 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.04% or 915,255 shares. 1,228 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 163,245 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $174.58M for 12.50 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Pick LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Looking For A Breakout In LKQ Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corporation Completes Divestiture of AeroVision International – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp Co L (NYSE:TRP) by 118,678 shares to 226,063 shares, valued at $10.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Montreal Util (NYSE:BMO) by 18,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,413 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold N.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco stock drops after earnings include weak guidance – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 15, 2019.