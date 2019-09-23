Cisco Sys(Csco) (CSCO) Holder Psagot Investment House LTD Raised Stake by $3.20 Million as Stock Declined; Clearline Capital LP Has Boosted Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Position by $4.25 Million

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Sys(Csco) (CSCO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 59,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 488,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.76 million, up from 429,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys(Csco) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 63.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 353,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 910,542 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.20 million, up from 556,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.46M market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 570,926 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 16/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 60,000 shares to 89,472 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fund Type(Gxc (GXC) by 123,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,892 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “If Cisco breaks this level, it’ll be on a fast track to the December lows, analyst warns – CNBC” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Cisco (CSCO) Stock Heading into Q3 2019 Earnings Wednesday? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 0.08% or 14,360 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated holds 0.13% or 9,127 shares. 128,733 were reported by Petrus Trust Lta. M&R Cap has 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Family Firm Inc owns 7,670 shares. Asset One holds 0.71% or 2.66M shares in its portfolio. Argyle Mngmt Inc owns 81,650 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Colonial Advsrs has 150,241 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Lc holds 6,988 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 62,828 shares. The Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Heathbridge Management invested in 6.01% or 538,575 shares. Cullen Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 2.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bonness Enter accumulated 2.72% or 79,700 shares. Pictet North America Sa holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 62,202 shares.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $204.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 80,015 shares to 69,912 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willscot Corp by 210,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,714 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $175,363 activity. Another trade for 2,317 shares valued at $25,136 was made by Clayman Michael D. on Thursday, August 8. $21,480 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was bought by COLELLA SAMUEL D. $101,120 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares were bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN.

Investors sentiment is 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 15 investors sold FLXN shares while 24 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.64 million shares or 5.82% less from 32.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 151,406 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 700 shares. Spark Inv Management Limited Liability Com has 117,300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested in 4,108 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Lc invested in 25,700 shares. Parametric Port holds 0% or 19,881 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Llp stated it has 18,474 shares. Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 168,100 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Limited has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 72,091 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 551 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability accumulated 10,508 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0% or 236 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).