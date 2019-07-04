Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Rose While Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Decreased Position; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Shellback Capital LP Decreased Holding by $4.15 Million

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Another Data Analytics Company: Report — MarketWatch; 24/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages:; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova: Facebook Said It Would Conduct Extensive Audit of All Those Apps, but Process Will Take a Long Time; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHUTTING DOWN PARTNER CATEGORIES; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to testify before a House panel on April 11; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG’S SECOND DAY OF TESTIMONY: LIVE; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST AHEAD OF SENATE HEARING; 23/04/2018 – @j_p_jacques @DonutShorts TV viewers attention is sold to advertisers, but not to the extent than $FB users are. TV produces content, which is arguably the “product”. Users produce the bulk of FB content. FB allows advertisers to target in ways far more personal than TV advertising; 03/04/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Don’t Fix Facebook. Replace It; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Blumenthal Says Zuckerberg Hearing Is ‘Moment of Reckoning’ for Facebook (Video)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25M, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.95 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 26,276 shares to 53,076 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 58,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. 750 shares valued at $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Blb&B Advsrs Lc holds 24,923 shares. Fincl Consulate Incorporated holds 0.13% or 1,731 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 0.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Colorado-based Amg Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gateway Invest Advisers reported 1.21M shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Somerset Gru Ltd Liability Co owns 4,294 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 375 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated, Alabama-based fund reported 2,402 shares. Dsm Cap Prns Ltd Com holds 5.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2.20 million shares. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Private Advisor Ltd Liability has 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 103,574 shares. Kwmg Lc accumulated 0.03% or 608 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 4.16 million shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership has invested 6.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 6.57M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Morgan Stanley accumulated 43.69 million shares or 0.67% of the stock. 1.28 million were reported by Becker Management. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.66% stake. Moreover, Montag A & Assocs has 1.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 314,000 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 309.36M shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation reported 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Boys Arnold And Incorporated has 0.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 70,150 shares. The Nebraska-based Lincoln Cap Ltd has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Mcrae Mgmt Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,000 shares. Texas-based Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Dba Holt Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wisconsin-based Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 8,800 shares to 540,700 shares, valued at $26.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 9,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

