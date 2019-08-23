Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined While Hemenway Trust Company Lowered by $930,945 Its Holding; Stifel Financial Continues to Hold Position in Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 17,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 97,706 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 115,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 13.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 135,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 860,696 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, up from 725,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 747,421 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,365 shares to 10,531 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 12,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,045 shares, and cut its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $324,630 activity. 6,575 shares valued at $99,480 were bought by Lynch Brian P. on Monday, May 20. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $73,750 was bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 18,893 shares to 116,522 shares, valued at $15.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 15,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.