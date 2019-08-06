Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined While Haverford Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position by $5.03 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Horseman Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Stake by $347,100

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,805 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 6.06 million shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27; 24/04/2018 – Check out the lavish digs that Jeff Bezos may soon call home; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 94,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.51 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 29.93M shares traded or 38.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Check Point (CHKP) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : ACB, APHA, MPW, HEXO, CPE, VICI, CRZO, CSX, IXUS, QQQ, CZR, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pinterest (PINS) Q2 Loss Narrows Y/Y, Revenues Increase – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advisors Nc accumulated 427,178 shares or 3.21% of the stock. Field And Main Financial Bank reported 1.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Monetary Management Group Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,450 shares. 14.12M were accumulated by Pnc Gp. Associated Banc holds 0.99% or 316,661 shares. Tributary Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 19,580 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 62.63M were reported by Northern Corporation. Mcmillion Inc has 81,225 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Lc has 1.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 105,917 shares. Vident Advisory Lc invested in 53,997 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bluestein R H Communications stated it has 523,211 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 13,610 shares. 187,288 were reported by Thompson Mgmt Inc. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 37,137 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.12 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa In (NYSE:V) by 2,077 shares to 12,885 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 27,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 907,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: AMZN,HYRE,FRAN,NUS – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.