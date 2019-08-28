Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined While Bell State Bank & Trust Has Cut by $919,497 Its Holding; As Hess (HES) Stock Price Rose, Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Decreased by $1.06 Million Its Holding

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 17,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 748,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.11 million, down from 766,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $61.43. About 2.30 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Upstream Capital, Exploratory Expenditures $384M; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 17,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 59,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 76,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 9.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: NVDA, GOOGL, CSCO, REAL – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco -7.3% amid short current-quarter guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 31,019 shares to 867,731 shares, valued at $52.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 21,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Lc Dba Holt Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oak Associate Oh accumulated 1.57M shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northeast Fin Consultants Inc has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eastern Bankshares holds 111,045 shares. Agf Inc has invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pictet Asset has 4.44 million shares. Pggm has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Godshalk Welsh Capital Inc has 2.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 2.91M are owned by Aviva Plc. Fairfield Bush accumulated 32,092 shares. Broderick Brian C invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 7,439 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by Checki Terrence J. on Wednesday, March 6. LIPSCHULTZ MARC S bought $25,079 worth of stock. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by Quigley James H.. MCMANUS DAVID bought $25,079 worth of stock. Shares for $25,079 were bought by CHASE RODNEY F. Shares for $25,079 were bought by Meyers Kevin Omar on Wednesday, March 6.