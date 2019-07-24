Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Rose While Delta Asset Management Lowered Its Position; Tsp Capital Management Group Cut Stake in Chemed New (Prn) (CHE) as Share Price Rose

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (Prn) (CHE) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 975 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,525 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Chemed Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $371. About 104,273 shares traded or 4.89% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 1.43% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 47.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 8,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,670 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522,000, down from 18,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 12.69M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.09 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

