Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined While Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Trimmed Its Stake by $324,000; Honda Motor Adr (HMC) Shares Declined While Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Trimmed by $810,000 Its Position

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Honda Motor Adr (HMC) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.14M, down from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Honda Motor Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 155,554 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 28/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-In South Korea, U.S. cars are rare, and often German or Japanese; 27/04/2018 – HONDA MOTOR 7267.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) NET PROFIT 1.06 TRLN YEN (+71.8 %) , 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 570.00 BLN YEN (-46.2 %); 27/04/2018 – Honda Motor FY EPS Y590.79 Vs EPS Y342.10; 02/04/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Will Receive the 2018 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Foundation Award for Excellence; 28/05/2018 – Honda puts winning formula to work with China’s CATL; 27/04/2018 – HONDA ASSUMES AVERAGE DOLLAR RATE OF 105 YEN IN FY2018/19 VS 111 YEN IN 2017/18; 27/04/2018 – Putting the ‘Fun’ in Functional: 2019 Honda Fit Arrives in Showrooms; 02/04/2018 – The Verge: Waymo and Honda reportedly will build a self-driving delivery vehicle together; 24/05/2018 – HONDA SIEL POWER PRODUCTS LTD HOND.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 2.07 BLN RUPEES VS 1.99 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – DEFH: April 18, 2018 – DFEH Settles Disability Discrimination Claims Against Berkeley Honda Autocenter. – English

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 1.99 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmadr (TKPYY) by 139,000 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $60.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglasdynamics (NYSE:PLOW) by 9,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,000 are held by Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sageworth Tru holds 0.01% or 2,238 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.83 million shares. Barbara Oil, Illinois-based fund reported 68,951 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 417,700 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank reported 20,763 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust Comm holds 0.13% or 10,627 shares. Moreover, Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 47,276 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Com reported 1.25M shares. Rothschild Inv Il has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York-based Cullen Capital Management Limited Com has invested 2.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Comml Bank Trust Of Newtown reported 9,128 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 1.89 million shares. Birmingham Mgmt Al has invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tarbox Family Office reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).