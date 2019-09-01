Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined While Cutter & Company Brokerage Decreased Its Stake; Msdc Management LP Lifted Position in Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP)

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 9,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 15,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 25,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 222.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 7.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 10.99M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30M, up from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $811.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 804,699 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $351.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) by 175,542 shares to 948,053 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 31,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Connecticut-based Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.89% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hamel Assoc Inc accumulated 33,997 shares. Tributary Cap Lc accumulated 19,580 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cidel Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,705 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0.75% or 3,900 shares. 1.56M are held by Btim Corporation. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brown Advisory invested in 1.30 million shares. Captrust Financial Advsr has 0.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 366,252 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 7,761 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc reported 4,151 shares. Kwmg Ltd holds 97 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma reported 17,754 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ziopharm Oncology Announces FDA Fast Track Designation for Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus Veledimex for the Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastoma – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ziopharm in-licenses IP from NCI for cancer cell therapies; shares up 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, ZIOP, ATVI – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZIOP, GS, FL – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/01/2019: ACST,ZIOP,MNKD,UTHR – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.