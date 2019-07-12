Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Rose While Legacy Private Trust Has Upped Position; Shareholder Power Of Canada Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 13,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 77,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.78. About 1.89M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $168.66. About 4.65M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avanos Med Inc by 12,300 shares to 14,487 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 14,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,533 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 81,926 shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co has invested 2.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk reported 4.03 million shares stake. Perkins Coie Trust Com invested 2.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc stated it has 8,855 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership accumulated 32,336 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 0.49% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 21.19 million shares. Jacobs And Communications Ca reported 228,583 shares stake. Raymond James Trust Na holds 1.4% or 450,258 shares. The California-based Strategic Limited Company has invested 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Columbia Asset Management has 2.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 148,676 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Co reported 35,150 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr Inc has invested 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 644,900 are held by Payden & Rygel.

