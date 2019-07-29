Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Rose While Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Lifted Position by $2.07 Million; Texas Permanent School Fund Raised Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 94.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 39,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,380 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 41,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 88,310 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $48.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,920 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lord Abbett And Ltd has invested 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma accumulated 0% or 9,358 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 2.35 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv Network Ltd has 6,850 shares. 265,712 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 12,386 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 1,942 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 4.13 million shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 10,200 shares. 36.54 million are owned by Blackrock. Wesbanco Retail Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.53% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 34,700 shares. Eqis stated it has 33,589 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assocs owns 333,320 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 1.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 8.00M were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0.32% or 303,658 shares. Sandler Capital Mngmt owns 213,920 shares. 609,115 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Pa has 4.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Front Barnett Assocs stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The New York-based Delta Mngmt Limited Com has invested 3.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Field And Main National Bank & Trust holds 20,775 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 917,836 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

