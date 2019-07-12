Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Rose While Weatherly Asset Management Lowered Holding by $345,348; Yhb Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Celgene (CELG) by $4.07 Million as Valuation Rose

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 43,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 89,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $91.7. About 996,370 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 24/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS OZANIMOD STUDIES CONSISTENT W/ PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 21/05/2018 – Wrestling with setbacks, Celgene adds $65M discovery alliance with Evotec to beef up on new cancer drugs $CELG; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 6,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 90,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $57.96. About 4.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 9.36 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 97,375 shares to 216,688 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ProShares ProShares UltraPro QQQ Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AbbVie to Buy Allergan: Prescribed ETFs – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Celgene’s Investors Do With Everything Bristol-Meyer Squibb Is Giving Them? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Fincl Bank Na holds 5,013 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.32% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Callahan Ltd Limited Liability Company has 28,833 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 378,086 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Sectoral Asset Management stated it has 179,700 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Llc stated it has 14,825 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 1.03M shares. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 4.1% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny has 42 shares. Girard Partners has 0.16% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8,995 shares. Smith Moore holds 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 2,421 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 127,259 were reported by Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company. Amica Retiree Med accumulated 4,982 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Greatmark Invest Prtn invested in 0.12% or 4,175 shares.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 13,053 shares to 114,050 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Breezes Past 27000: 4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Diodes, Enviva, Intuit, Facebook and Cisco highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Co holds 2.59% or 310,464 shares in its portfolio. Sns Grp Ltd Com owns 17,934 shares. Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Mgmt Gru Incorporated has invested 1.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Wespac Ltd Liability Corp has 2.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 66,299 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 153,515 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.6% or 939,879 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 31,960 shares. Founders Mngmt Ltd Com holds 57,569 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Financial Consulate Inc invested in 0.16% or 6,486 shares. North American accumulated 5,722 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Louisiana-based Summit Finance Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Plancorp Ltd Liability Co reported 17,985 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,963 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Dt Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).