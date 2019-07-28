Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Rose While Hemenway Trust Company Lowered Its Stake; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $1.18 Million as Stock Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 17,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,706 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 115,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett & Inc invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Charter Trust invested in 108,773 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Logan Cap Management has 1.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 35,572 shares. 203,032 were accumulated by Callahan Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lesa Sroufe & accumulated 5,811 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 53,953 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Northside Capital Management Ltd holds 0.51% or 23,826 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp owns 4.03 million shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 508,740 shares or 3.52% of the stock. Bbr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Curbstone Finance Management Corporation has 1.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 76,976 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lpl Fincl Ltd has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.74M shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,592 shares to 13,267 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

