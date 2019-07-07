Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Rose While Carret Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $620,206; E&G Advisors LP Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,771 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 248,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 14.27M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. F&V Ltd Llc holds 179,305 shares. Freestone Hldgs Limited Liability Co has invested 1.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oak Ridge Ltd Llc stated it has 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First City Capital owns 21,333 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.39% or 49,611 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 68,888 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 54,377 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 1.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.82% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7.80 million shares. Curbstone owns 76,976 shares. Polaris Greystone Gru reported 7,761 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Roundview Cap Limited Liability accumulated 8,548 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 9,175 are owned by First In. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Inv Svcs owns 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,652 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 67,420 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

