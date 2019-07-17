Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Rose While Bellecapital International LTD Lowered Stake; Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) Holder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $399,000

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 12,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,613 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, down from 109,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 11.50M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) by 39.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 66,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $653,000, down from 168,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Del Friscos Restaurant Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 433,064 shares traded. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) has declined 64.75% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFRG); 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Sees FY Total Comp Restaurant Sales Growth Flat to 2%; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RECEIVED SEVERAL BIDS FOR SULLIVAN’S STEAKHOUSE; 13/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S EXPLORES OPTIONS FOR SULLIVAN’S STEAKHOUSE; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S SEES FY ADJ EPS 66C TO 76C, EST. 86C; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 3.6%; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 4Q REV. $121.9M, EST. $123.0M; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC SEES FY 2018 GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (BEFORE TENANT ALLOWANCES) OF $55 MLN TO $60 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – SEES 2018 GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (BEFORE TENANT ALLOWANCES) OF $55 MLN TO $60 MLN

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 400,450 shares to 427,121 shares, valued at $27.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archrock Inc by 121,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 746,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 127.27% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.22 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.66 million activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.21 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13,981 shares to 153,822 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.