Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Greenleaf Trust Has Trimmed Its Stake; Shaw Communications (SJR) Holding Has Boosted by Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 6,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 71,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, down from 78,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.61% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 61.39 million shares traded or 179.21% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 35,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 571,869 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92 million, up from 536,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 358,107 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 14/05/2018 – CRG – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS 1 MLN SQUARE FOOT BUILD-TO-SUIT FACILITY IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP TO GRIFFIN CAPITAL CO FOR $57 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw; 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,415 shares to 43,959 shares, valued at $10.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,850 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (IVW) by 15,331 shares to 142,059 shares, valued at $24.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Asset Strategies, New York-based fund reported 40,926 shares. Argent Trust has 1.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 209,716 shares. American National Insurance Tx owns 441,585 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Llc accumulated 4.70M shares. Hexavest has 1.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.78M shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Com has 1.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vident Invest Advisory, Georgia-based fund reported 53,997 shares. Community Bancshares Na, a New York-based fund reported 153,933 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc holds 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 14.12 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 75,853 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 1.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 3,980 shares. Asset One Communication Limited has 2.46M shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp accumulated 5,364 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

