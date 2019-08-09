Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Comgest Global Investors Sas Upped Position; As Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Orinda Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $369,730

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 36,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, down from 96,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 68,348 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 23.01% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 30,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 365,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.73 million, up from 334,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 3.67M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Investment reported 1.83% stake. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Lc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oak Ridge Limited Company holds 206,557 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Wasatch Advsr Inc reported 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). South Texas Money Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, White Pine Cap Ltd Llc has 0.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Utah Retirement has invested 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Comgest Global Sas stated it has 365,500 shares. Prudential Fin stated it has 11.10M shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.9% or 6.25 million shares in its portfolio. Moneta Gp Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,019 shares stake. Provise Management Group Limited Liability holds 29,619 shares. Excalibur Mngmt accumulated 28,845 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Skyworks (SWKS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, View Tepid – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,500 shares to 12,400 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 144,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,900 shares, and cut its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP) by 21,059 shares to 45,243 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 90,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc.

More notable recent Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Independence Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of Dividends in 2018 – Business Wire” published on January 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Independence Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Portland General Electric Co (POR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Minimal Damage to Communities from Hurricane Florence – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold IRT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation invested in 155,816 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 30,633 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 384,232 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Co reported 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). State Street reported 4.49 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 242,098 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company reported 462,117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Grp invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Geode Management holds 0% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. 136,585 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Pnc Fincl Service Gp holds 2,190 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Lc has invested 0.88% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Everence Cap, a Indiana-based fund reported 16,080 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).