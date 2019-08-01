Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Columbus Circle Investors Has Decreased Position by $1.54 Million; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Blume Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 13,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 112,529 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, down from 126,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 8.01 million shares traded or 80.97% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Unit Struck $16 Billion in Real Estate Deals Last Year; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 28,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 917,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.55M, down from 946,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 15.12 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,460 shares to 43,660 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 113,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt State Bank N A holds 0.09% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 11,186 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP stated it has 62,465 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Co has 0.45% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 69,015 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 193 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & reported 0.11% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Smithfield Company reported 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 18,546 are owned by Addenda Cap. Savant Capital Ltd Company reported 10,401 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 447 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 9.15M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0.17% or 7,863 shares. 9,954 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Limited Co. Moreover, Mufg Americas Hldgs has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 18,022 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corp owns 0.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 342,000 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). California-based Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lee Danner And Bass Inc invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Garrison Asset Lc owns 12,450 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) stated it has 17,648 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa accumulated 877,365 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Company reported 31,433 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hodges stated it has 58,840 shares. Yacktman Asset Management Lp has invested 3.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Swedbank has invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Delaware-based Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Legacy holds 2.66% or 105,789 shares.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 27,371 shares to 309,317 shares, valued at $15.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 102,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).