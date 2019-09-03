Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Decreased Its Position by $8.28 Million; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Peninsula Asset Management Has Upped Position

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 6.49 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 156,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 3.48 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.07M, down from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 6.03 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.64 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 289,537 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $174.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 18,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,715 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.