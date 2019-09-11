Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined While Oppenheimer & Close Has Trimmed Holding by $1.06 Million; Brookstone Capital Management Lifted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $1.18 Million as Stock Price Declined

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 62.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 14,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 38,626 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 23,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 11.90M shares traded or 6.50% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Its Common Stk; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 16.12M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (JXI) by 7,460 shares to 19,249 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 9,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,552 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell owns 17,721 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Sarl reported 59,140 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc accumulated 32,083 shares or 0.16% of the stock. National Tx invested 0.59% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Invest Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ledyard Savings Bank has invested 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 2.27% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 24,406 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 19,071 shares. King Luther accumulated 1.05% or 1.71 million shares. Skba Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 134,155 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct stated it has 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,029 shares. Independent Invsts has 50,750 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. 2,715 were reported by Osterweis Cap Mgmt.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.05 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.