Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined While Olstein Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake by $2.70 Million; Sky Investment Group Decreased Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding by $434,385; Stock Price Rose

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 49,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 108,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91 million, down from 157,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER

Sky Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc sold 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,583 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.58M shares traded or 38.92% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $617.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 14,000 shares to 99,000 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

