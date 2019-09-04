Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined While Hemenway Trust Company Has Decreased by $930,945 Its Stake; Ellington Management Group Cut Stake in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (Put) (HLF) by $5.30 Million

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 17,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 97,706 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 115,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.18. About 7.03 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (HLF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 567,890 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION; 25/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS ELECTED NICHOLAS GRAZIANO, ALAN LEFEVRE, JUAN MIGUEL MENDOZA, AND MARGARITA PALAU-HERNANDEZ TO ITS BOARD; 06/03/2018 Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 29/05/2018 – RT @PlainSite: Today, we are pleased to release our second Reality Check report: Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Recognized as One of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 23/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Renews Partnership As Official Nutrition Sponsor Of Cristiano Ronaldo; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.94 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 43,287 shares to 107,954 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Fpa Crescent Fund (FPACX).

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $88.35M for 13.59 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

