Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined While Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Position by $7.16 Million; Orinda Asset Management Increased Holding in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25M, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 12.27 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 75.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 90,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 419,768 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-8; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 14/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI); 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,650 shares to 822,400 shares, valued at $26.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.47 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsrs stated it has 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Abner Herrman And Brock Limited owns 310,464 shares. Oppenheimer Close Limited stated it has 138,095 shares. White Pine Ltd Liability owns 35,150 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 86,758 shares. One Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 80,272 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 4.69M shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 175,348 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability holds 0.7% or 628,007 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications holds 0.05% or 132,758 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). A D Beadell Invest Counsel has 43,663 shares. Natl Pension Serv reported 0.96% stake. Friess Associate Ltd Liability accumulated 1.18% or 299,267 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Company Dc owns 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,558 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet to Secure Canadian Government’s Perimeter Services – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – US Futures Slump as China Hits Back at US on Trade, Currency – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoom Not Bothered By Cisco Or Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr by 143,789 shares to 117,418 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 47,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold ARI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 84.72 million shares or 1.91% less from 86.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2,015 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 200,000 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). First Trust LP holds 470,338 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Co Tn owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp accumulated 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William Il owns 60,950 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co reported 17,200 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 38,714 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Century Companies Incorporated reported 10,096 shares stake. Invesco invested in 2.16M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 130,584 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited has invested 0.18% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).