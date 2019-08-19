Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined While Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Upped by $640,240 Its Holding; Gap (GPS) Holder Tyvor Capital Has Cut Stake

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 12,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 257,353 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.89M, up from 245,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 7.91 million shares traded or 18.49% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and lnstruction; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 22/03/2018 – Gap Accounting Chief, Controller Dara Bazzano to Resign, Effective April 5; 11/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with The Gap Inc. President and CEO Art Peck after earnings for a glimpse at Gap’s role in apparel retail; 23/05/2018 – Gap Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Old Navy to open 60 stores this year, driving Gap’s growth; 15/05/2018 – Gap Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 2.41M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fruth Investment reported 0.47% stake. Freestone Hldg Limited holds 127,418 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 4,286 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 99,460 shares. 33,672 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. The California-based Dodge And Cox has invested 0.38% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Moreover, First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corp owns 15,017 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Com has invested 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). 11,096 are held by Strs Ohio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.05% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Ameriprise Financial holds 153,531 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 17,182 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 61,398 shares to 102,044 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 694,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 784,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $200.32M for 7.53 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

