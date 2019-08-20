Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined While Autus Asset Management Has Decreased by $308,070 Its Stake; Jackson Square Partners Stake in Liberty Global Plc Usd0.01 A (LBTYA) Has Cut by $2.20 Million as Share Value Rose

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Usd0.01 A (LBTYA) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 91,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3.00M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.66M, down from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Usd0.01 A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.18. About 690,683 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 5,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 14,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 9.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Haemonetics Corp Mass Com (NYSE:HAE) by 187,950 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $144.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 33,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,634 shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Inc Com (NASDAQ:JCOM).

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “All Mixed Up to Start Fed Week – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Posts Earnings in Q4, Sells Swiss Unit – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vodafone – On The Recovery Path – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: CSCO,PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 0.11% or 13,979 shares. Moreover, Harvey Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,500 shares. Hsbc Plc owns 5.38M shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wunderlich Managemnt accumulated 1.54% or 40,871 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na has 153,933 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 84,746 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 21.19M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth owns 122,486 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 614,929 are held by Colony Group Ltd Liability. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,145 shares. 8,342 are owned by Brown Mngmt Lc. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,721 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 5,015 shares to 9,565 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).