Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake Raised by First National Trust Co; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Price Declined While Joel Isaacson & Company Boosted by $1.37 Million Its Position

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 19,116 shares. Everett Harris & Com Ca invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Findlay Park Prns Llp holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6.04 million shares. Grand Jean Cap Mgmt Inc has 1.68% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 85,295 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 23,104 shares. Dean Investment Associates Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Proshare holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.09M shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,494 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Assetmark accumulated 3,407 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Incorporated Adv holds 0.11% or 9,086 shares. Mcrae Capital Management has 0.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,872 shares. Cohen Cap holds 8,274 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co owns 2.84 million shares. Barnett & holds 4,314 shares.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 15,893 shares to 15,835 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,965 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability reported 7,914 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Personal Cap Advsr Corporation has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Charter holds 108,773 shares. Btim holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.56 million shares. 56,328 are owned by Checchi Advisers Ltd. Whittier Trust, California-based fund reported 607,502 shares. Coldstream Mngmt has 76,365 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Covington Capital Management holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 276,428 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alps Advisors holds 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.83 million shares. Smith Moore reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 47,420 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 3,600 are owned by Orrstown Services Incorporated. Westchester Mngmt owns 232,256 shares. Notis has 0.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,296 shares to 67,927 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 6,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,552 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV).

