Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake Raised by Advisory Services Network Llc; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (Put) (TSM) Position Held by Maplelane Capital Llc

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 7,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,614 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 159,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 7.67M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) (TSM) by 173.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.17 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 3.88 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “AMD Stock Is Still a Good Buy as It Begins Leveling Off – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Take a Shot at Nvidia Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TSMC revenue +31% in March, -25% in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 27, 2019.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redfin Corp (Put) by 70,000 shares to 930,000 shares, valued at $18.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irobot Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 365,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,000 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 595,470 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 679 were accumulated by Essex Invest Mgmt Com Ltd. Bessemer Gp Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.64M shares. Chemung Canal holds 29,010 shares. Papp L Roy stated it has 32,556 shares. Patten And Patten Tn reported 294,747 shares. Greenwood Cap Associates Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cap Planning Advsrs Limited Com has 0.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Commerce Bankshares holds 1.58M shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Mcrae Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 4,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 49,611 are held by Joel Isaacson & Communication Ltd Liability Corp. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,610 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Guardian Tru Company reported 463 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Lc holds 1.04% or 31,433 shares.