Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake Lifted by Wisconsin Capital Management Llc; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Price Rose, Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Increased Its Stake

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 95.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 17.37M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $380.35. About 847,560 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – NASA awards $247.5 million cost-plus contract to Lockheed Martin to design and build a supersonic aircraft that does not create a traditional sonic boom; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program; 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon; 21/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems presented Elite Supplier award from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Targets Sub-$80 Million Cost for F-35 Jet; 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,379 shares to 173,387 shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 3,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,954 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Investment reported 26,332 shares. Panagora Asset has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 34,550 were reported by Edgar Lomax Va. Kingfisher Cap Limited has invested 0.72% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 92,900 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0.37% or 76,521 shares. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 0.02% or 465 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 681,931 shares. Kames Public Ltd Company holds 224,422 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 7,493 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Old Point Trust & Svcs N A has invested 1.5% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Argent Tru Co holds 0.44% or 13,934 shares. 100 were reported by Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi. Litman Gregory Asset Lc invested in 0.02% or 254 shares.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer And Counsel Ca reported 33,270 shares stake. Menora Mivtachim invested 2.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Redwood Invs Limited Company has 0.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 210,356 shares. Regions owns 1.28M shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.76% or 32,755 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stevens Capital Mngmt LP invested in 0.92% or 399,195 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 7.68M are held by Bahl And Gaynor. Cullinan Associate Inc accumulated 278,770 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated reported 0.98% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.12% stake. Sigma Invest Counselors Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,369 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.84M shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com reported 143,730 shares.

