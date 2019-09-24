Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake Lifted by Spectrum Management Group Inc; American Airls Group (AAL) Shareholder Css Upped Stake

Css Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 12703.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 2.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.60M, up from 21,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 2.45 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 8,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 96,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, up from 88,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 13.40 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $360.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,305 shares to 1,160 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 386,890 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Company stated it has 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Harbour Inv Mngmt & Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,236 shares. 312,705 are held by Stephens Ar. 366,778 were reported by Peapack Gladstone. Brinker Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 8,187 were accumulated by Northstar Gp. Security Trust owns 1.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 95,703 shares. 2.24 million are owned by Sei. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs reported 1.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lazard Asset Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 25.68M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adirondack invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brandes Invest Prtn Ltd Partnership owns 44,921 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Capital Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Zazove Limited Liability Corp has 10,610 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 0.05% or 8,256 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 110 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Cibc World Mkts holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 82,553 shares. Bb&T Lc has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Profund Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 38,705 shares. Putnam Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Utah Retirement System, a Utah-based fund reported 33,793 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 79,362 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has 73,123 shares. Natixis LP reported 47,488 shares stake. M&T Bankshares Corporation accumulated 17,111 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. Isom Robert D Jr also bought $65,844 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. The insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720. KERR DEREK J had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. EBERWEIN ELISE R had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Momo Inc by 26,361 shares to 13,639 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (Prn) by 12.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.78M shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn).

