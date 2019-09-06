Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake Held by Intact Investment Management Inc; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Cut Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Holding as Share Value Declined

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 197,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 180,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.86. About 6.65 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 28,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.92 million, down from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 947,300 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET LOOKING FOR UNDISCOVERED OPPORTUNITIES; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 13/04/2018 – OTELLO CORPORATION ASA OTELLO.OL SAYS FILED A CLAIM WITH HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN ENGLAND AND WALES AGAINST MFC; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MFC Bancorp’s (NYSE:MFCB) Shareholders Feel About Its 107% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Manulife Fund Added to CannTrust Investment Before Scandal | INN – Investing News Network” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manulife: Dark Clouds Overshadow Steady Progress – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Cresco Labs Talks Up Federal Review | INN – Investing News Network” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Manulife Q2 new business value rises 14% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 7.70 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 37,512 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $160.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 6,900 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 71,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,100 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

