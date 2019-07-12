Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake Has Raised by Chase Investment Counsel Corp; Red Hat (Put) (RHT) Shareholder Argentiere Capital Ag Has Boosted Stake by $16.38 Million

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (RHT) by 450% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 961.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 54,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,656 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 5,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 8.20M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 64,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,900 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru holds 150 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 310,589 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tremblant Grp owns 57,893 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Soros Fund Management Lc reported 325,191 shares stake. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada invested in 0% or 187 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 28,349 shares. Virtu Limited Liability holds 7,802 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Washington Tru reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Federated Invsts Pa owns 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 269,117 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Profund Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,803 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 4,146 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,255 shares to 44,506 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,247 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.