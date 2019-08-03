Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake Has Increased by Guinness Asset Management Ltd; Private Capital Advisors Trimmed Stryker (SYK) Stake as Valuation Rose

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 534,656 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.87 million, up from 526,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 17,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 24,535 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 41,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $211.62. About 976,115 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) holds 8,545 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc reported 1,440 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. National Asset has 9,527 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Ftb holds 0.06% or 3,725 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.06% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Fca Tx reported 15,870 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 0.27% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 78,700 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability has 5,990 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Group Inc reported 0.31% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Everett Harris & Ca holds 6,252 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford And Associates Inc reported 1,100 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.92% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Amer Gru, New York-based fund reported 124,817 shares. Moreover, S&Co has 0.34% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 15,545 shares.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 27.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.87 million activity. The insider Fink M Kathryn sold $31,819. Hutchinson Michael Damon sold $2.89 million worth of stock.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 18,977 shares to 58,825 shares, valued at $10.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,644 were accumulated by West Chester Advsr Inc. Chilton Mngmt Llc owns 241,117 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oppenheimer Inc accumulated 645,388 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 3.48 million shares or 1.87% of the stock. Stevens Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). United Ser Automobile Association holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6.77 million shares. Pggm Invests accumulated 4.90M shares. Fort Lp holds 0.53% or 48,926 shares in its portfolio. Kistler has 15,030 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co invested in 9,878 shares. Korea Investment holds 1.09% or 4.49M shares. Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 30,370 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 595,470 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.33M shares.