Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake Boosted by Logan Capital Management Inc; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Holder Opaleye Management Lowered Holding by $2.28 Million as Stock Price Declined

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, down from 725,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 208,107 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 71,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 340,002 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36M, up from 268,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 21.52M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PRSP,NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 886,000 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 12,721 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Conning Inc has 922,197 shares. Jacobs Company Ca reported 2.1% stake. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gateway Advisory Limited Liability invested in 4,624 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 120,047 shares. Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada Inc has invested 1.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Birmingham Management Company Al has invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 17,344 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Community Commercial Bank Na has invested 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lathrop Mgmt Corporation holds 292,001 shares or 4.69% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com invested in 102,165 shares. Montag A Assoc stated it has 314,000 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,816 shares to 180,449 shares, valued at $42.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,814 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000grw (IWF).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:IMMY) by 78,000 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 276,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.