Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined While Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Decreased Holding by $772,051; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Goldentree Asset Management LP Upped Holding

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S MENA CEO YOUNAN SPOKE IN INTERVIEW WITH BLOOMBERG; 02/05/2018 – Korea Herald: Goldman is said to add crypto contracts without trading Bitcoins; 13/03/2018 – iSpecimen® Director of Marketing Jeff Goldman to Present Cutting-Edge Biobanking Strategy; 08/03/2018 – At Goldman, Blankfein Touches a Nerve With Dina Powell’s Return; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – HARVEY SCHWARTZ, THE FIRM’S PRESIDENT AND CO-CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REAL ISSUE FOR IT AND MANY COS IS UNDER-REPRESENTATION OF WOMEN AND DIVERSE PROFESSIONALS BOTH IN MAGNITUDE & LEVELS OF SENIORITY; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 03/04/2018 – Venture of Zell and Goldman Sachs Acquire Office Building, Mall and Development Firm in Argentina; 07/03/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 14,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 473,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.56 million, down from 487,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 11,574 shares to 338,424 shares, valued at $24.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 131,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Selling Puts on Cisco Systems is a Great Way to Generate Income – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CSCO, A, CGC, NTAP, CACI, PRSP, VIPS, JE, SPTN, CATS, SMTS, HROW – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Cheap Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 3.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aviance Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 13,979 shares. Moreover, Intrust Bank & Trust Na has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Yorktown & Research Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 50,000 shares. 532,366 were reported by Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas. Yacktman Asset LP holds 3.11% or 4.66M shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.03M shares. Reilly Fin Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Calamos Advsr Lc has invested 0.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tradewinds Lc reported 30,950 shares stake. 104,746 are owned by Hollencrest Mgmt. Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 2.91M shares. Essex Financial has 1.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Co reported 1,645 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 252,346 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $28.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 408,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Recent Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Investment Suggests a Massive Opportunity to Be Had in Calgary’s Real Estate Market – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Not the Way to Start September – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 59,105 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 2,487 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd invested in 2,278 shares. Caxton LP invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Regentatlantic Limited Company invested in 0.23% or 17,067 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.52% or 15,000 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt LP holds 0.11% or 3,940 shares in its portfolio. Amarillo Comml Bank has 1,203 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Arcadia Mgmt Mi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 500 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd holds 1,760 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Management holds 1.64% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 86,934 shares. Brighton Jones Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Reilly Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 798 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 4,141 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. North Star invested in 0.06% or 2,515 shares.