Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined While Blb&B Advisors Has Trimmed by $899,940 Its Stake; Mkp Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) by $3.53 Million

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 16,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 214,149 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, down from 231,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 729,513 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 6,741 shares to 73,948 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 8,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27M for 11.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.