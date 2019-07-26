Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Willingdon Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose; Indexiq Advisors Has Increased Meta Finl Group (CASH) Stake by $421,933; Market Value Rose

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 24,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 58,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 6.37 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 22,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,952 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 57,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 65,647 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 0% or 121,480 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 8,862 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zpr Investment Management holds 1.49% or 38,520 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). California Employees Retirement has 47,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,435 shares. Bluemountain Capital Lc reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc accumulated 118,191 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 9,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 42,766 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc holds 12,065 shares. 1.04M are owned by Ashford Cap.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Aluminium producers in Canada cash in on U.S. tariff exemption – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agnico Eagle (AEM) Beats Earnings and Sales Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IDEX (IEX) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Revises Earnings & Sales View – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 64,531 shares to 95,421 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (EBND) by 47,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,433 shares, and cut its stake in Townebank Portsmouth Va (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10,233 shares to 10,278 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: Cisco to Buy Acacia, Microsoft & ServiceNow Partnernership – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.80 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.