Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lifted Stake by $381,441 as Shares Declined; Checchi Capital Advisers Has Raised Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $592,774

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 7,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 54,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 47,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 10,995 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 7,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 12,700 shares to 18,300 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 5,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,205 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGZ).

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 20,157 shares to 393,482 shares, valued at $73.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 21,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,458 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).